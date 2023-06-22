FILE - North Carolina state Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, speaks at a Legislative Building news conference on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The North Carolina Senate approved on Wednesday, June 21, a pair of election and voting-related bills that include the latest attempts by Republicans to enact legislation that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in past years and to remove his control over the State Board of Elections. “Requiring all ballots to be in on Election Day increases confidence and transparency in our elections,” said Daniel, a co-sponsor of both bills. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, File)