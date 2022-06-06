One person is injured after an active shooting situation at Wayne UNC Hospital in Goldsboro, that's according to the County's Public Affairs Director, Joel Gillie.
Gillie said the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooting call at Wayne UNC Hospital Sunday at 8:17 pm.
Gillie said The hospital was placed on lockdown, and one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Gillie said the shooting was domestic in nature, and the lockdown was lifted at 9:10 pm.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. The suspect’s identity is known, and law enforcement is working to apprehend the suspect. The incident is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.
