WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A man was shot and killed in North Carolina after getting into an argument with another man over a female friend, police said.
Winston-Salem police responding to reports of a shooting around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday found Luis Enrique Javier, 29, with apparent gunshot wounds, news outlets reported. Paramedics with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Javier dead.
Police arrested Jose Angel Castro Marin, 42, and charged him with murder. He is jailed without bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney.
According to police, Javier and Marin began arguing about a female friend before Marin went to Javier's address and shot Javier. A relative of Javier restrained Marin until police arrived and took him into custody, a news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.