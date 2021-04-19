North Carolina linebacker Chase Rice smiles as he goes through stretching exercises with his teammates during practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Thursday Aug. 7, 2008. Chase Rice had his sights set on the NFL. Then the linebacker who tore up the ACC in 2006 tore up his left ankle in the season opener as a junior. It worked out pretty well for Rice in another area of entertainment. His current hit is a pairing with Florida Georgia Line: “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)