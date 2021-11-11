FILE - A female red wolf emerges from her den sheltering newborn pups at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C., on May 13, 2019. Federal wildlife officials overseeing the world's only wild population of endangered red wolves announced Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, that they are abandoning a 2018 plan to limit the animals' territory and loosen protections for wolves that strayed from that area. . (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)