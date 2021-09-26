RALEIGH (AP) — Police in Raleigh say they've arrested a suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man.
The Raleigh Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying that Jordan Delacey Andrews, 33, was charged with murder in the shooting early Friday morning. Jail records showed he was being held without bond.
A message left on a cell number listed in Andrews' name asking whether he had an attorney wasn't immediately returned.
Police said that they were called around 5 a.m. Friday to a commercial area northeast of downtown Raleigh in response to a shooting. They found a man there suffering from gunshot wounds. The 46-year-old later died as a result of his injuries.
They didn't immediately release details on what may have led up to the shooting.
