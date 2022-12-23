HUBERT - The Department of Defense has released the name of the Marine who passed away in Iraq on Dec. 19, 2022.
Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Rudolph Lane in Hubert died Dec. 19, 2022, as the result of a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. This incident is under investigation. Lecce was a Marine Raider scout sniper supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Lecce was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, Lecce was from Jefferson, TN, according to the DoD release.
A GoFundMe page was established Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, and already more than $32,000 has been donated. The posted goal is $40,000.
The GoFundMe page organized by Brittney Poplawski reads as follows:
“Samuel Lecce passed away while on deployment in Iraq. As a Marine Corps Scout Sniper, Sam won the loyalty of his fellow platoon members. As a Marine Raider, Sam far exceeded what his teammates ever thought possible as a Leader in the SOF community. As a Husband and Father, Sam loved more in the short period he had then most love in a lifetime. Sam’s memory is carried on by his wife and daughter, Katelin and Piper. Please help us honor him and show our love and support for his family.”
https://www.gofundme.com/f/katelin-and-piper-lecce?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
