RALEIGH (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will likely get attention in Tuesday's debate between Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham.
Cunningham and Tillis will hold their second televised debate at a Raleigh television studio four days after Ginsburg died at age 87.
Tillis has aligned with most Republicans in calling for a swift vote on President Donald Trump's upcoming nominee, even with the president's reelection and the partisan balance of the Senate come January uncertain. Trump has said he's got a handful of finalists and plans to unveil his decision by Saturday.
Cunningham has sided with other Democrats in demanding a successor not be considered until the next presidential term begins.
The two candidates clashed in last week's TV debate over the federal COVID-19 response and their trust in a quickly approved vaccine. A third debate is scheduled for Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.