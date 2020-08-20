FILE - In this June 16, 2020 photo, travelers wear mask as they wait at the American Airlines ticket counter in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reported large second-quarter losses on Thursday, July 23, 2020, as expected, and warned that the recovery in air travel that began in April has stalled as coronavirus cases surge again in the U.S. American posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest lost $915 million. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)