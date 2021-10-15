TARBORO (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who stabbed another deputy after they were called to a home on Thursday, officials said.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home around 2 p.m. following a report that the suspect was chasing a family member with an unidentified weapon, news outlets reported.
Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson said after the deputy arrived at the home, he was stabbed by the suspect. A second deputy responding to the call shot the suspect and killed him, the sheriff said.
The wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital and his condition is said to be stable, the sheriff's office said. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the incident. The identities of the deputies and the suspect hadn't been released by late Thursday afternoon.
