CHARLOTTE (AP) — A boater who sought shelter from a storm in North Carolina has been killed after being struck by a fallen tree.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Sunday on Mountain Island Lake near Charlotte.
Gaston County Police said that two people had fled the lake to avoid getting struck by lightning and took shelter on an uninhabited island.
A large tree uprooted and landed on one of the two people, police said. Several people were on the island at the time, and some tried to provide lifesaving care. The victim died at the scene.
