RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina legislators are working on how to distribute more money from the federal government's most recent coronavirus relief package.
House Republicans have unveiled legislation that would direct where more than $1.7 billion of relief funds will go throughout the state. Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation last month that doled out $2.2 billion in similar funds for public education, vaccine distribution and rental assistance.
The measure being debated in the House's budget committee on Tuesday and later on the House floor includes funds for colleges and universities, fisheries, COVID testing and tracing and food relief.
The legislation also extends deadlines and waivers for several government activities already delayed last year due to the pandemic.
The measure still will need approval in the Senate. A final product would go to Cooper's desk.
Are we not getting carried away with this relief stuff ? Sadly , everyone appears enamored with government largesse that is just a smoke screen for unnecessary runaway spending that benefits only the well connected . As usual . How about some relief from our potholed roads that treat us to bone jarring bumps and grinds on our daily drive about . Now that would be a real relief . Could go on but why bother . No one listening .
