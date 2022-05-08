A Pender County Sheriff’s detective resigned Wednesday after being criminally charged by Jacksonville Police.
Jacksonville Police Department reported that Detective Jordan Simpson turned himself in on misdemeanor assault charges after getting into a fight over the weekend.
According to police, the fight happened in a residential area at around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Simpson was a member of the Pender County Sheriff’s office since 2019 and promoted to detective last January. Simpson’s personnel records show that he was suspended without pay for one day on February 4. However, sheriff officials did not say why.
