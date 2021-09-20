A public comment period opened Friday on a proposed project to repair the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and surrounding landscape at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
National Seashore officials are asking for feedback by Oct. 17 to help identify issues, concerns and opportunities to be considered as part of an environmental assessment on the proposed project to repair or replace deteriorated interior and exterior elements of the lighthouse.
There also are missing what officials described as “character-defining features” and additional modern treatments that they said have diminished the integrity of the lighthouse. Also, because of heavy visitation to the site and limited formal pedestrian walkways, there are patches of bare soil and an unclear circulation route for visitors, officials said.
As part of the public comment period, National Seashore officials are hosting an in-person meeting Sept. 28 in Buxton and an online meeting Sept. 29.
The in-person meeting begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in Cape Hatteras Secondary School auditorium in Buxton. Reserve a spot for the in-person meeting by emailing caha_public_affairs@nps.gov. In the email, provide first name, last name and number of guests.
During the in-person meeting, the following COVID-19 protocol will be in place:
- In-person attendance is limited to the first 50 persons.
- Seating is available on first-come, first-served basis.
- Masks must be worn inside the building.
- Seating will be 6 feet apart.
Join the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 either at https://bit.ly/cape-hatteras-light-station-virtual-meeting or https://zoom.us/join and enter Meeting ID: 850 3201 0917 and Participant ID: 743130. To dial into the meeting, call 301-715-8592 and use 850 3201 0917 as the Meeting ID.
Comments can be submitted at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/caha_lighthouse, in person at the Sept. 28 meeting by comment card or mailed to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, ATTN: Superintendent, 1401 National Park Drive, Manteo, N.C. 27954.
For additional information on the project and webinar registration, visit: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/caha_lighthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.