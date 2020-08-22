Three N.C. families are joining the Institute for Justice, intervening in a lawsuit threatening the state’s private school voucher program.
The N.C. Association of Educators is challenging the constitutionality of the Opportunity Scholarship Program. The program provides money to low-income families to send their children to the private school of their choice.
“If this misguided lawsuit against the program succeeds, thousands of kids who left schools where they did not feel academically challenged or safe, will have to return,” IJ Attorney Ari Bargil said in a news release. “This lawsuit is not about the well-being of North Carolinian children.”
IJ defended the Opportunity Scholarship Program in 2015 when opponents tried to kill it in court. Parents for Education Freedom in North Carolina, an organization supporting school choice initiatives, praised the three families and IJ for intervening in the case.
“During this time of COVID-19, it is downright heartless for any organization to attempt to deny low-income, hard-working, taxpaying citizens the opportunity to educate their children as they see fit,” PEFNC President Mike Long said in a news release.
