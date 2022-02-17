FILE- State Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke speaks during a House Health Care Committee meeting regarding House Bill 695 in Raleigh, N.C., on July 9, 2013. The North Carolina legislature came closer Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, to passing new redistricting plans that Republicans contend will meet fairness directives of state justices who struck down previously approved maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders that penalized Democrats. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)