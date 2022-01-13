Demonstrators hold up signs at a police car after a Fayetteville City Council meeting at the FAST Transit Center, late Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, N.C. Demonstrators were outside the meeting demanding justice for Jason Walker, 37, who was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)