HICKORY (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the suspect in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player has ended in an arrest.
The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that police in Hickory said that suspect Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville" by the owner.
Officials said that Izard was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first degree murder. He was being held without bond in a local jail.
Collettsville is about 85 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Caldwell County.
Izard is suspected of killing 19-year-old Omari Alexander of Concord. He died early Saturday morning in the parking of some apartments in Hickory. He was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. He also played tight end on the school's football team.
