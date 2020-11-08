WILMINGTON (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the capsizing of a boat that lead to the death of a man Saturday.
The boat with four men on board capsized in the Carolina Beach Inlet, WECT-TV reported. North Carolina Wildlife Officer Clayton Ludwick said the boat attempted to turn around when a wave hit it and swamped it.
The news outlet reported three of the men were pulled from the water. The body of Charles Boyd Jamison, 72, of Garner, was recovered.
Ludwick said an auto-inflatable life jacket was found near the scene, but none of the men were wearing life jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.