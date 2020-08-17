LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after a shooting at a party last weekend, police said.
Lexington police said Melvin Charles Clark Jr., 35, of Lexington, was at a party late Saturday night when someone drove by and started shooting, news outlets reported.
Police said officers responding to a call about the shooting found Clark wounded and several cars were hit. According to police, after officers performed life-saving measures, Clark was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
So far, police have no suspects as an investigation into the shooting gets underway.
