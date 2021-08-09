FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, an early voter wears a mask and shield while waiting in line for to cast a ballot in Durham, N.C. Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Durham County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Brenda Howerton on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, discussed a new emergency order set to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday requiring indoor mask wearing. They cited the dangers the delta variant is posing. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)