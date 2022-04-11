Granville County Sheriff’s Office

ANTIOCH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office K-9 was killed in an exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect hiding in a crawl space under a home, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Granville County, WRAL-TV reported. They found the vehicle that was stolen, but not the man accused of stealing it.

On Sunday morning, Granville County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fire in Antioch and determined that the man might be hiding in a home's crawl space. They asked the Franklin County Sheriff's Office special response team for help searching the crawl space.

The man shot at Franklin County deputies, who returned fire, and a K-9 was hit, but no one else was injured.

A crisis negotiator worked with the man and he eventually crawled out and was arrested. The man had minor injuries and was treated and released from medical care a short time later, officials said.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

