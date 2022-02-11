BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a Tennessee jail with two others has been arrested in North Carolina, officials said.
Johnny Shane Brown, 50, was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening at a residence in Wilmington, according to a statement from the Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office.
Two others who escaped from the Sullivan County jail with Brown last week died in Wilmington, authorities said on Monday.
According to preliminary information, Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, led authorities on a pursuit following a convenience store robbery in another part of North Carolina, and the vehicle was disabled, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. No other details on the deaths have been released.
Brown was located after the U.S. Marshals Service received information on his location. Brown will be held at the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition, the sheriff's statement said.
