FILE - Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a news conference on Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration is aiming to extend Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults starting Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, but that date depends on lawmakers completing the last step necessary to implement the expansion legislation he signed into law months ago. The state DHHS revealed Wednesday, July 26, that it's got an agreement with federal Medicaid regulators to begin expansion quickly once elected officials complete what's needed to carried it out. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP, File)