BREVARD (AP) — Heavy snow during a winter storm Sunday caused part of a roof to collapse on a dorm at Brevard College, but all 50 students inside got out safely, authorities said.
Emergency crews responded to Jones Hall just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Melody Ferguson, a sophomore at the college, told WLOS-TV that she saw the roof collapse as she was walking past the dorm. She said as soon as the roof collapsed, someone pulled the fire alarm to alert authorities.
“Very scary,” she said. “I'm still shaking to this moment.”
Brevard Fire Captain Adam Hughey said that quick thinking with the fire alarm made all the difference.
”Everyone got out and was accounted for,” Hughey said. No injures were reported.
Brevard College tweeted that the weight of heavy snow caused the partial roof collapse.
Temporary accommodations are being made for those students who were impacted.
