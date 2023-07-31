DAVIDSON COUNTY - Officials with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of an Onslow County man, accused of sexually exploiting a minor.
Detectives were alerted to the allegations on Tuesday, July 25 when they met with a person who turned over an Apple iPad belonging to Justin Hull, 41, from Jacksonville, North Carolina. The reporter said the iPad contained evidence of sexual exploitation of a minor who lives in Davidson County.
A search warrant was executed to examine the data contained within the device and were able to locate files that supported the reporter's claims. Detectives were also able to identify and locate the minor victim, who is younger than 12-years-old. According to investigators, Hull knows the victim and their family.
On Friday, July 28, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's office, with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant on Justin Thomas Hull's home in Jacksonville, Onslow County. Investigators found additional evidence against Hull.
He was arrested and transported back to Davidson County where he was served with an arrest warrant charging him with seven counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hull is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court on August 24, 2023.
Detectives are working with the minor victim's family to provide resources as a result of this event. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. M. Hurd or Detective J. Allen with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2123.
