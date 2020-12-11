Law enforcement investigators survey the scene of a shooting at a car wash in the Belmont area of Gaston County, N.C. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. A North Carolina police officer has been killed in a shootout while responding to a breaking and entering call early Friday morning. Authorities say Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers. (David Foster/The News & Observer via AP)