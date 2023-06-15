FILE - Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation in West End, N.C., on Dec. 5, 2022, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure has caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. Heightened punishments for intentionally damaging utility equipment received final legislative approval in North Carolina, Thursday, June 15 2023, in the months after attacks on the state's power grid caused a dayslong outage last December. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)