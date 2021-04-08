Virginia State Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Richard Saslaw, center, along with Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, left, talk with new Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, during the Senate reconvene session at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Hackworth replaced Sen. Chafin who died earlier this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)