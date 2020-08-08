Leesa Huddleston talks about washing dishes and cleaning kitchens at a casino from her home, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Shelbyville, Ind. Huddleston returned in June after a three-month furlough caused by the coronavirus. She felt fortunate to no longer be among the roughly 30 million Americans who remain jobless and are now struggling with suddenly reduced unemployment aid. Yet the return of her job hardly ended Huddleston's financial troubles. Her employer, its revenue shrunken by the loss of customers, cut her schedule to four days a week. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)