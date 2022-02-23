RALEIGH (AP) — A woman and her granddaughter were killed in a fire at a North Carolina condominium, officials said Wednesday.
The Raleigh Fire Department said in an incident report that the fire erupted early Wednesday morning , a fire broke out in a unit at a condo complex on the northeast side of Raleigh. The report said heavy fire was seen coming from the condo's front windows.
The department said there were five people in the condominium, two adults and three children. Two other children and their mother were able to get out and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Fire officials said the mother jumped from an upper rear balcony while holding an infant. The other surviving family member was rescued by fire crews, news outlets reported.
The identities of the family members have not been released at this time.
Officials ruled the fire accidental but didn’t elaborate in the incident report. There was no smoke detector or sprinkler system inside the condo, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.