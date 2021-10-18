CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in South Carolina, and authorities have charged her boyfriend in her death.
The body of LaPorscha Baldwin, 30, of Gastonia was found on Thursday by Fairfield County, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies, according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. News outlets reported Baldwin was reported missing on Oct. 10 after failing to show up for work after having gone to church.
Police said Baldwin had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, and reports indicated her vehicle was found abandoned on southbound Interstate 85 between Charlotte and Belmont.
According to the news release, police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, arrested Charles Williams Combs, 35, of Charlotte and charged him with first-degree murder. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Combs is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.