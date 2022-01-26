CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Three children were injured when an SUV crashed into a playground at a North Carolina elementary school, police said.
Police in Chapel Hill said Fiona Evans, 40, was charged with a safe-movement violation, news outlets reported.
According to police, Evans was parking her SUV in a lot next to the playground at Northside Elementary School on Tuesday when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal. The vehicle crashed through a fence, striking playground equipment.
School officials said about 20 children were on the playground for the Community Schools afterschool program.
Evans and the two children who were hit were taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment. One child remained hospitalized on Wednesday, police said. A third child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Authorities said an investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.