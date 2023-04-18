Debbie Fisher, 59, of 12 Oyster Bay Rd. in Swansboro perished in a Sept. 16, 2022, fire that destroyed her residence. Her death was investigated by local, county and state law enforcement officials. The fire was called into the Onslow County 911 Center at 5:43 p.m. Once the fire was extinguished the authorities remained on the scene. Investigators were “unable to determine the source of the fire,” according to the report.