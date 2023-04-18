SWANSBORO - The death of a Swansboro woman found inside her burned house has been ruled “undetermined” by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in a report released Apr. 17, 2023.
Debbie Fisher, 59, of 12 Oyster Bay Rd. in Swansboro perished in a Sept. 16, 2022, fire that destroyed her residence. Her death was investigated by local, county and state law enforcement officials. The fire was called into the Onslow County 911 Center at 5:43 p.m. Once the fire was extinguished the authorities remained on the scene. Investigators were “unable to determine the source of the fire,” according to the report.
An autopsy was completed on Fisher’s charred body on Oct. 7, 2022, by Dr. J. Pestaner at ECU Brody School of Medicine. The diagnoses from the autopsy indicated the absence of soot in the airway, a 9% presence of carbon monoxide and a blood alcohol content of .32. Fisher’s body was positively identified through dental records, according to the autopsy report.
In the Medical Examiner’s summary of circumstances surrounding the death, it was stated that the “residence belongs to a Mr. Robert Fisher and Mrs. Debbie Fisher. The couple are separated, the husband lives at another location. Debbie Fisher resides in the residence alone.”
Mr. Fisher was interviewed, according to the report and stated “he brought a plate of food to the residence at 14:30 and left it on the table on the front porch for his wife. He then text his wife that he left food and where. He stated he had not entered the home in a year since their separation.”
According to the report, Fisher told authorities “he and his wife separated due to issues the couple experienced after the loss of their son. He stated his wife became depressed and began drinking and smoking heavily and spent most of her time in a covered porch on the back of the residence.”
According to the report’s summary, “the autopsy documented that the decedent was most likely dead before the fire due to absence of soot in the airway and a normal carbon monoxide level.”
