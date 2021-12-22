RALEIGH (AP) — Charges have been filed against three adults and a teenager in connection with car stunts that shut down a portion of Interstate 40 in North Carolina, the state Highway Patrol said.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports troopers responded to reports of vehicles blocking all eastbound lanes of I-40 near Aviation Parkway, close to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, patrol spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Knox said.
The vehicles were reported to be performing “donuts,” maneuvers in which drivers spin their cars in circles.
Video posted on Instagram showed at least two cars spinning in circles in the middle of the highway, while a small crowd of people stood nearby cheering them on, the newspaper reported.
Troopers cleared the highway, which led to the people involved in the stunts to disperse, leading to two pursuits, Knox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.