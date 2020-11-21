WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A judge has ordered a full psychiatric evaluation of an 87-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Hermon Lowell Aycoth appeared confused and couldn't correctly answer simple questions during a court hearing Thursday.
Aycoth has been charged with first-degree murder in the July shooting death of Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54. Prosecutors said in court papers that Aycoth admitted shooting Essick "over some paperwork that she had helped him with the day before.”
