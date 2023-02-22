FILE - North Carolina state Rep. Destin Hall, R-Lenoir, speaks during the House session, Nov. 4, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. The North Carolina General Assembly began a repeat effort on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, to enact a law requiring sheriffs to hold jail inmates whom federal immigration agents are interested in picking up. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)