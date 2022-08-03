HATTERAS – The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands will be resuming service today with the 1 p.m. departure from Hatteras.
The passenger-only ferry had been out of service since July 27 with mechanical issues.
Passengers may once again make reservations for the Ocracoke Express online at www.ncferry.org or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY. Regular departures from Hatteras are at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., with departures from Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
Passenger ferry service is a seasonal supplement to the vehicle ferries, which continue to take people between Hatteras and the north end of Ocracoke Island.
