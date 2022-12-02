Onslow County Government announced this morning that its board chairman has resigned.
The news first broke on Raeford Brown's morning radio show. According to the release, Jack Bright mentioned family commitments and health concerns for his resignation. The resignation takes effect immediately. Bright served as a commissioner in Onslow County for 15 years and as chairman for six years.
Under North Carolina General Statute 153A-27.1 (d), the Onslow County Republican Party’s Executive Committee will have 30 days from December 2, 2022 to make a recommendation to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners to fill the resulting vacancy on the Board of Commissioners for the remainder of his term, which ends in December 2024.
Bright is married to Robin Bright and has a daughter and two grandchildren who live in Wayne County. Bright's son in-law is an active-duty airman stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB. Bright had heart surgery in June.
Jack is an Onslow County native son who has been a civil servant his entire live. He retired from the Jacksonville Police Department as deputy chief. Upon retirement, he started his career as an elected official.
Jack is an active member of the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce and has served as its president.
