FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, Rep. David Lewis speaks during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. The Republican lawmaker who played a prominent role in North Carolina’s redistricting process announced on Friday, July 24, 2020, he will not seek reelection this fall and will instead retire from his post at the end of the year. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)