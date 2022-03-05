SALISBURY (AP) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed in a parking lot and police are searching for a suspect.
The Salisbury Post reports Michael Dwayne Connor Jr., 35, of Salisbury died in a parking lot near a Walmart after he was shot just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Salisbury police. Connor was identified on Friday as the victim.
Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said Connor suffered at least one wound but didn't provide additional details. Stokes also wouldn't comment on whether the victim was shot inside a vehicle. His body was found next to a white sedan with the rear driver-side door ajar and the lights on.
