OCRACOKE ISLAND — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Ocracoke Island due to Hurricane Isaias.
The order took effect at noon Friday for visitors. Ocracoke residents and nonresident property owners have until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Ocracoke entry is currently restricted to residents, homeowners, vendors, and essential personnel until the evacuation orders begin.
People will need an Ocracoke re-entry pass or adequate documentation on the vehicle to be allowed on any ferries headed into Ocracoke. Once the evacuation orders are active, only emergency personnel will be allowed entry to the island.
