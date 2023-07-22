LELAND - A Brunswick County Schools employee faces ten charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Town of Leland says 50-year-old David Andrew Smith is charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Leland Police arrested Smith Friday afternoon. He is now in the Brunswick County Detention center under a $500,000 bond.
“At this time, it is not known if any students have been affected as part of this investigation,” a Town of Leland announcement states.
Smith is a school technician who works in the district’s technology department.
“District leaders are working closely with Chief Humphries and the Leland Police Department while they conduct their investigation. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. At this point in the investigation, there has been no connection to any student that attends Brunswick County Schools. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district cannot provide any further information at this time,” the BCS announcement states.
