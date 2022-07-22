CHARLOTTE (AP) — A convicted felon from North Carolina was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, according to a federal prosecutor.
U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a news release that Anthony Dewayne Daye, 38, of Statesville was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.
Court documents and evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that between October 2020 and February 2021, Daye sold illegally in and around Statesville more than 20 firearms and ammunition, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine.
Daye also aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms, and court records showed that some of the firearms he sold had been reported stolen.
Last November, Daye pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and aiding and abetting and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred once a facility is designated, the news release said.
