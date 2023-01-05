COLUMBIA - A librarian at an Eastern Carolina high school is accused of having sex with a student and sending naked pictures to the student.
Kacey Davenport, the media coordinator at Columbia High School, turned herself in at the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigator Frank Mitchell said the crimes happened during the last school year and did not occur at the high school.
The 40-year-old Davenport is charged with five counts of sex acts with a student, indecent liberties with a minor, dissemination of material harmful to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Davenport was released after posting a $100,000 secured bond. Tyrrell County Schools has yet to comment on Davenport’s current employment status.
