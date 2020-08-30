RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's capital city say they arrested 14 protesters after a march against racial injustice violated a newly imposed curfew.
Newsoutletsreport that hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Raleigh Friday night. The protest was largely peaceful, though An American flag was burned, portable toilets were toppled and a memorial to fallen police officers was vandalized with red spray paint.
Police say that after the 10 p.m. curfew was breached, they allowed the group to disband. Police say many went home, but some made clear they were going to defy the curfew.
Fourteen protesters were charged with violating curfew. One of them, 21-year-old Bethany Koval, was also charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.
