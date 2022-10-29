A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew safely transfers 12 people ashore at the station on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Chincoteague, Va. Thirteen people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel early Friday more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Virginia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)