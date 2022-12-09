SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal.
Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 6, and was captured on a state park camera.
Park officials handed the case over to OCAS and its investigator Jason Eddy. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency.
The three felines—two females and one male—were taken to the Onslow County Shelter in Georgetown and subsequently placed in foster care on Nov. 15 and are awaiting adoption.
Hughes is scheduled to appear in Onslow County District Court on Jan. 5, 2023, according to court documents.
If you’re interested in adopting the kittens, contact the OCAS at 910-455-0182.
