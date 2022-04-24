ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating the deaths of a 1-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby brother Saturday.
Rocky Mount Police say they were called after 9 a.m. Saturday to Drew Street in the city for a report of two unresponsive juveniles.
Police and paramedics arrived and took the siblings to UNC Nash Healthcare, where they were pronounced dead.
The state medical examiner's office is investigating the cause of deaths.
Police said that their investigation continues. They released no further details Saturday.
