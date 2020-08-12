MOULTON, Ala. — More than 1,200 students at two Alabama schools will begin the year at home after a person connected with both schools tested positive for COVID-19.
While 12 other Lawrence County schools planned to begin traditional classes Wednesday, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told the Decatur Daily that students from the elementary and middle schools in Moulton, located in north Alabama, would start the academic year taking classes online.
Education officials learned Monday that a person linked to both schools had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. State health officials recommended delaying the reopening by two weeks. Combined, the schools have more than 105 workers.
School officials notified 10 people who were in contact with the person. Computers are being distributed for online classes.
HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s been six more deaths announced Wednesday in West Virginia, bringing the total confirmed deaths in the state to 153.
Confirmed cases have tripled in the past seven weeks, surpassing the 8,000 mark on Wednesday.
Officials have blamed the recent surge in part on vacation trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a popular destination for West Virginians.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has constantly urged residents to wear masks but has resisted re-imposing additional restrictions.
